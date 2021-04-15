Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Boston Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 35 4 9 4 Hernández cf 3 0 1 0 Arraez lf-3b 5 1 4 2 Gonzalez ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Polanco 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf-cf 4 0 1 3 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 5 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Astudillo 3b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Garlick lf 1 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 0 Sanó 1b-3b 2 1 1 1 Renfroe rf 2 1 0 0 Cave cf 3 1 0 0 Cordero dh 4 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 Garver ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Boston 000 000 030 — 3 Minnesota 020 001 001 — 4

E_Dalbec (2), Bogaerts (2). DP_Boston 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Verdugo (5), Arroyo (6), Garlick (3). HR_Sanó (2). SB_Arroyo (1). S_Cave (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Richards 5 4 2 0 2 4 Sawamura 1 1 1 1 0 1 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0 Andriese 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ottavino L,1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1

Minnesota Pineda 7 2 0 0 1 6 Robles H,4 2-3 0 3 3 2 1 Rogers BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Colomé W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Robles (Arroyo), Ottavino (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:25. A_7,925 (38,544).

