Minnesota 4, Boston 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez lf-3b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|
|Gonzalez ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cave cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cordero dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garver ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|001
|—
|4
E_Dalbec (2), Bogaerts (2). DP_Boston 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Verdugo (5), Arroyo (6), Garlick (3). HR_Sanó (2). SB_Arroyo (1). S_Cave (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|5
|
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino L,1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Robles H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Rogers BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colomé W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Robles (Arroyo), Ottavino (Polanco).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:25. A_7,925 (38,544).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments