Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|5
|7
|
|Arraez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Polanco 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Buxton cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|a-Rooker ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.154
|Cave lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Garver c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|Pineda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stashak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Jeffers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Cruz ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Alcala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Piña c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Arcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Rasmussen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindblom p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Minnesota
|100
|014
|020_8
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|001
|000_2
|5
|1
a-pinch hit for Buxton in the 3rd. b-singled for Houser in the 5th. c-grounded out for Rasmussen in the 6th. d-singled for Stashak in the 7th. e-sacrificed for Robles in the 8th. f-struck out for Yardley in the 9th.
E_Polanco (1), Hiura (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Buxton (1), Simmons (1), Arraez (1), Urías (1). HR_Garver (1), off Houser; Sanó (1), off Rasmussen; Bradley Jr. (1), off Stashak. RBIs_Kepler 3 (4), Garver (1), Sanó 2 (2), Simmons (1), Cruz (1), Piña (1), Bradley Jr. (1). SB_Kepler (1). CS_Polanco (1). SF_Cruz, Piña.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Polanco); Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, García). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Simmons, Pineda.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Wong, Hiura; Urías, Wong, Hiura).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|81
|0.00
|Stashak
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|4.50
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Alcala
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 0-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|77
|3.60
|Rasmussen
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|35
|27.00
|Lindblom
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|56
|6.00
|Yardley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9.00
WP_Rasmussen.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:29. A_10,666 (41,900).
