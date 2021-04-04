On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 5:55 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 11 8 5 7
Arraez 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .500
Polanco 2b 4 2 0 0 1 0 .000
Buxton cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375
a-Rooker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kepler rf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .286
Sanó 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .154
Cave lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .100
Garver c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .250
Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400
Pineda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stashak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Jeffers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Cruz ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500
Alcala p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .125
Urías ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .167
Piña c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Arcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667
Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lindblom p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Minnesota 100 014 020_8 11 1
Milwaukee 010 001 000_2 5 1

a-pinch hit for Buxton in the 3rd. b-singled for Houser in the 5th. c-grounded out for Rasmussen in the 6th. d-singled for Stashak in the 7th. e-sacrificed for Robles in the 8th. f-struck out for Yardley in the 9th.

E_Polanco (1), Hiura (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Buxton (1), Simmons (1), Arraez (1), Urías (1). HR_Garver (1), off Houser; Sanó (1), off Rasmussen; Bradley Jr. (1), off Stashak. RBIs_Kepler 3 (4), Garver (1), Sanó 2 (2), Simmons (1), Cruz (1), Piña (1), Bradley Jr. (1). SB_Kepler (1). CS_Polanco (1). SF_Cruz, Piña.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Polanco); Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, García). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Simmons, Pineda.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Wong, Hiura; Urías, Wong, Hiura).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, W, 1-0 5 4 1 0 2 5 81 0.00
Stashak 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.50
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 0-1 5 4 2 2 2 4 77 3.60
Rasmussen 1 3 4 3 1 1 35 27.00
Lindblom 2 4 2 2 2 0 56 6.00
Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 9.00

WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:29. A_10,666 (41,900).

