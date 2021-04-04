Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 11 8 5 7 Arraez 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .500 Polanco 2b 4 2 0 0 1 0 .000 Buxton cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375 a-Rooker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kepler rf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .286 Sanó 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .154 Cave lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .100 Garver c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .250 Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400 Pineda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stashak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Jeffers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Cruz ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Alcala p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10 Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .125 Urías ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .167 Piña c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Arcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667 Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lindblom p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Minnesota 100 014 020_8 11 1 Milwaukee 010 001 000_2 5 1

a-pinch hit for Buxton in the 3rd. b-singled for Houser in the 5th. c-grounded out for Rasmussen in the 6th. d-singled for Stashak in the 7th. e-sacrificed for Robles in the 8th. f-struck out for Yardley in the 9th.

E_Polanco (1), Hiura (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Buxton (1), Simmons (1), Arraez (1), Urías (1). HR_Garver (1), off Houser; Sanó (1), off Rasmussen; Bradley Jr. (1), off Stashak. RBIs_Kepler 3 (4), Garver (1), Sanó 2 (2), Simmons (1), Cruz (1), Piña (1), Bradley Jr. (1). SB_Kepler (1). CS_Polanco (1). SF_Cruz, Piña.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Polanco); Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, García). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Simmons, Pineda.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Wong, Hiura; Urías, Wong, Hiura).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, W, 1-0 5 4 1 0 2 5 81 0.00 Stashak 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.50 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 0.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, L, 0-1 5 4 2 2 2 4 77 3.60 Rasmussen 1 3 4 3 1 1 35 27.00 Lindblom 2 4 2 2 2 0 56 6.00 Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 9.00

WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:29. A_10,666 (41,900).

