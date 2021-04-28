Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota signs George Washington transfer Jamison Battle

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 7:37 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has finalized the first of several expected transfers, adding former George Washington forward Jamison Battle.

The university announced the signing of Battle on Wednesday, giving new Gophers coach Ben Johnson a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter and perimeter defender to help build a revamped lineup around. Battle is a native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, who played at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, just like Johnson did.

Battle averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 35.7 minutes per game over two seasons for the Colonials in the Atlantic 10 conference, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range.

___

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress