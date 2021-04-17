Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minor scheduled to start for Royals against Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
< a min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (6-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-4)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (2-0, 1.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Royals went 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.30.

The Blue Jays went 15-19 away from home in 2020. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.61 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Kyle Isbel: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Jordan Romano: (forearm), David Phelps: (back), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Cavan Biggio: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center