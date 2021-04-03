Trending:
Minor scheduled to start for Royals against Rangers

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:05 am
Texas Rangers (0-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-0)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Royals: TBD

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals went 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

The Rangers finished 6-24 in road games in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team last season and averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).

Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Brett Martin: (back), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

