Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mississippi State adds ex-UNC forward Garrison Brooks

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has signed former North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks as a graduate transfer after he had nearly 1,300 points and 800 rebounds in four seasons with the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-10 Brooks, son of longtime Bulldogs assistant coach George Brooks, was the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year and averaged 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as a senior. Considered one of the nation’s top transfers, he scored 1,276 points and grabbed 798 rebounds while starting 108 of 113 games with UNC. The ACC’s most improved player in 2019-20 joins a Mississippi State team coming off a runner-up finish in the NIT.

Howland called Brooks “very tough and physical” in a statement Monday and added that he “will be a great player for us as he was at North Carolina, where he had a fantastic career as an All-ACC player.”

___

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter succeeds in historic first flight