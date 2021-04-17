Trending:
Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Athletics

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
Detroit Tigers (6-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-7)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-0, .82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-2, 7.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -143, Tigers +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland batted .225 as a team last season and hit 71 total home runs.

The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 7.7 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

