On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 10:29 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this egular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

___

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law