Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
AUSTIN FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Friday, April 16

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Toronto FC at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy at Miami, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center