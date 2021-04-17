All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 New England 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1 Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0 AUSTIN FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 16

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 17

Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2

Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy at Miami, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

