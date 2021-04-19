All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|D.C. United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Nashville
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|New England
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|LA Galaxy
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|AUSTIN FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota United
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Portland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, April 16
Houston 2, San Jose 1
Seattle 4, Minnesota 0
Saturday, April 17
Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2
Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 1
D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1
Colorado 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2, tie
New England 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday, April 18
LA Galaxy 3, Miami 2
Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie
Vancouver 1, Portland 0
Friday, April 23
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.
