On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 16

Houston 2, San Jose 1

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 17

Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2

Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 1

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Colorado 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2, tie

        Read more: Sports News

New England 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally