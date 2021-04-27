All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|4
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|New England
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|New York City FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Nashville
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|New York
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|LA Galaxy
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|4
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Austin
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Colorado
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|FC Dallas
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Minnesota United
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, April 23
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Saturday, April 24
New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 0
Montreal 2, Nashville 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1
Seattle 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Minnesota 1
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1
New England 1, D.C. United 0
Atlanta 3, Chicago 1
Austin 3, Colorado 1
Portland 2, Houston 1
Sunday, April 25
LA Galaxy 3, New York 2
Saturday, May 1
Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 7
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.
New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.
Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments