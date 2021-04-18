MLS Leaders

On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 12:55 pm
< a min read
      

Through Friday, April 16

Goals
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2

19 players tied with 1

Assists
Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2

20 players tied with 1

___

Shots
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6
Michael Barrios, COL 5
Robert Beric, CHI 5
Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 5
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Shots on Goal
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Randall Leal, NSH 4
Michael Barrios, COL 3
Robert Beric, CHI 3
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 3

9 players tied with 2

___

Cautions

17 players tied with 1

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL

18 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.

9 players tied with 0.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 1
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1
Brad Guzan, ATL 1
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 1
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1
William Yarbrough, COL 1

___

Saves
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 11
Brad Stuver, ATX 7
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 6
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5
Matt Turner, NE 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 4
William Yarbrough, COL 4
Pedro Gallese, ORL 3
Brad Guzan, ATL 3
Marko Maric, HOU 3
Chris Seitz, DC 3
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 3
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 3

