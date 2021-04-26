MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, April 25
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|5
|Jhonder Cadiz, NSH
|2
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|2
|Cecilio Dominguez, ATX
|2
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|2
|Anderson Julio, RSL
|2
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|2
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|2
|Luka Stojanovic, CHI
|2
|Mason Toye, MTL
|2
|Assists
|Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL
|2
|Cristian Gutierrez, VAN
|2
|Randall Leal, NSH
|2
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|2
|Boris Sekulic, CHI
|2
52 players tied with 1
___
|Shots
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|11
|Robert Beric, CHI
|10
|Robin Lod, MIN
|10
|Jhonder Cadiz, NSH
|9
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|9
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|9
|Michael Barrios, COL
|8
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|8
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|8
|Randall Leal, NSH
|8
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|7
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|7
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|6
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|6
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|5
|Michael Barrios, COL
|4
|Jhonder Cadiz, NSH
|4
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|4
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|4
11 players tied with 3
___
|Cautions
|Xavier Arreaga, SEA
|2
|Michael Bradley, TOR
|2
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|2
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|2
|Alex Muyl, NSH
|2
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|2
75 players tied with 1
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Xavier Arreaga, SEA
|2
|0
|2
|Michael Bradley, TOR
|2
|0
|2
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|2
|0
|2
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|2
|0
|2
|Alex Muyl, NSH
|2
|0
|2
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|2
|0
|2
77 players tied with 1
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.00
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.50
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.50
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.50
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|0.50
|Jeff Attinella, POR
|0.88
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1.00
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.00
|David Ochoa, RSL
|1.00
|John Pulskamp, KC
|1.00
|Chris Seitz, DC
|1.00
|Matt Turner, NE
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|1
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|1
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|1
|Matt Turner, NE
|1
|William Yarbrough, COL
|1
___
|Saves
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|12
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|11
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|10
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|8
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|8
|William Yarbrough, COL
|8
|Andre Blake, PHI
|7
|Clement Diop, MTL
|7
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|7
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|7
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|7
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|7
___
