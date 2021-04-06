On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monaco advances on penalties against Metz in French Cup

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 4:03 pm
< a min read
      

Monaco reached the French Cup quarterfinals after winning a penalty shootout 5-4 following a goalless draw with Metz on Tuesday.

Four days after routing the northeastern team 4-0 in the league, Monaco could not replicate its form but managed to advance following a flawless shootout. Metz midfielder Habib Maiga fluffed his penalty kick, sending the ball over the bar.

Metz created a couple of good chances toward the end of the second half and Monaco forward Stevan Jovetic struck the crossbar in the 81st minute for the hosts.

Monaco, which has lost only once in its past 16 league games, extended its good run after claiming third place in the league standings to keep pressure on leader Lille and second-placed PSG in the title race.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 DevSecOps: Building Secure,...
4|6 Federal Insights Exchange Session -...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park