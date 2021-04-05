Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended OF Nick Castellanos for two games and fined for an undisclosed amount for aggressive actions an instigating a benches-clearing incident.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with SS Francisco Lindor to a 10-year contract starting in 2022.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations and optioned to alternate training site. Designated RHP Edgar Santana for assignment.

Minor League Atlantic League

LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dustin Beggs and Tim Peterson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Buddy Hield $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released C Justin Patton and G/F Ben McLemore to become a free agents.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Placed F Justin Jackson on waivers.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Released G DaQuan Jeffries to become a free agent.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Released G/F Cam Reynolds to become a free agent.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Grant Mismash to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2021-2022 season.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Brent Gates. Traded F Michael McNicholas to Tulsa (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Jack Gurr to a one-year contract with two additional option years.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned MF Thomas Chacon to Liverpool Futbol Club of the Uruguayan first division through the 2021 season with an option to buy.

USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Gustavo Vallecilla on a one-year loan from Ecuadorian club SD Aucus for the 2021 season.

COLLEGE

SETON HALL — Acquired G Jamir Harris in a transfer.

