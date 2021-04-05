Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended OF Nick Castellanos for two games and fined for an undisclosed amount for aggressive actions an instigating a benches-clearing incident.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with SS Francisco Lindor to a 10-year contract starting in 2022.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations and optioned to alternate training site. Designated RHP Edgar Santana for assignment.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dustin Beggs and Tim Peterson.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined G Buddy Hield $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released C Justin Patton and G/F Ben McLemore to become a free agents.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Placed F Justin Jackson on waivers.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Released G DaQuan Jeffries to become a free agent.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Released G/F Cam Reynolds to become a free agent.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Grant Mismash to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2021-2022 season.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Acquired F Brent Gates. Traded F Michael McNicholas to Tulsa (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Jack Gurr to a one-year contract with two additional option years.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned MF Thomas Chacon to Liverpool Futbol Club of the Uruguayan first division through the 2021 season with an option to buy.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Gustavo Vallecilla on a one-year loan from Ecuadorian club SD Aucus for the 2021 season.
SETON HALL — Acquired G Jamir Harris in a transfer.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments