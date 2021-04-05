Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Cincinnati Reds OF Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for aggressive actions in instigating a benches-clearing incident.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from injured list. Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from alternate training site at Bowie (Double-A Northeast). Optioned RHP Cole Sulser to alternate training site at Bowie (Double-A Northeast).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded RHP Kyle Keller to Pittsburgh for cash.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Re-signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. and LHP Jesse Biddle to minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with INF Yolmer Sanchez to a minor league deal.

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Dauris Valdez from San Diego for RHP James Norwood.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day injured list. Recalled RHPs Jordan Holloway and Nick Neidert from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with SS Francisco Lindor on a 10-year contract starting in 2022.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Los Angeles in exchange for cash considerations and optioned to alternate training site. Designated RHP Edgar Santana for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded RHP Dauris Valdez to Chicago Cubs for RHP James Norwood.

Minor League Atlantic League

LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dustin Beggs and Tim Peterson.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP Travis Banwart on reserve/retired list.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Dondrei Hubbard. Traded OF Aaron Bond and 1B Matt Warkentin to Missoula (Pioneer League).

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded OF Matt Feinstein to Idaho Falls (Pioneer League).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Williamson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Buddy Hield $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released C Justin Patton and G/F Ben McLemore to become a free agents.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Placed F Justin Jackson on waivers.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Released G DaQuan Jeffries to become a free agent.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Released G/F Cam Reynolds to become a free agent.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Nate Clurman to a two-year, entry level contract. Reassigned D Nate Clurman to Colorado (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Grant Mismash to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2021-2022 season.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded G Hayden Hawkey to Tulsa.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Devin Cooley from Chicago (AHL) by Nashville.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Morgan Adams-Moisan from reserve. Placed F Anthony Nellis on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Brent Gates. Traded F Michael McNicholas to Tulsa.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed Croix Evingson on reserve. Signed Croix Evingson and placed on active roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Matt Jurusik to a contract. Acquired D Tyler Nanne. Acivated Fs Matt Weis and Graham Knott and D Cole Fraser from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Max Novak from IR and placed on reserve. Placed D Tyler Nanne and Matt Weis on reserve. Placed F Darien Craighead and D Chase Stewart on IR. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL). Traded D Cole Fraser to Utah.

TULSA OILERS — Traded F Brent Gates to Indy. Traded D Miles Liberati to Allen.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G John Young.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Moved G Austin Lotz from 21-day to 30-day IR.

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Signed D Zach Yoder to specialty player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Jack Gurr to a one-year contract with two additional option years. Signed G Rocco Rios Novo to a four-day contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned MF Thomas Chacon to Liverpool Futbol Club of the Uruguayan first division through the 2021 season with an option to buy.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed MF Raul Aguilera to a one-year contract with options in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

SPORTING KC — Signed CB Kaveh Rad to a two-year contract with options for 2023 and 2024.

USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Gustavo Vallecilla on a one-year loan from Ecuadorian club SD Aucus for the 2021 season.

COLLEGE

CUMBERLAND UNIVERSITY — Named Ryan Hunt head baseball coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Dennis Felton mens’s basketball associate head coach.

SETON HALL — Acquired G Jamir Harris in a transfer.

