Monday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Jake Odorizzi from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Cristian Javier to the alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Newberry from the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from the alternate training site. Placed LHP Anthony Misiewicz on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Brent Honeywell to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from the alternate site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Robbie Ray from the 10-day IL and OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Santiago Espinal and RHP Joel Payamps to the alternate training site.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Eric Yardley to the alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Josh Bell, INF Josh Harrison and OF Kyle Schwarber from the IL. Optioned INF Luis Garcia and OF Yadiel Hernandez to the alternate training site and placed on taxi squad. Reassigned RHP Ryne Harper and LHP T.J. MdFarland to the alternate training site. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento G De’Aaron Fox for public criticism of the officiating following an April 10 game at Utah.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Robert Franks to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Michael Bennett on waivers.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived C Beau Benzschawer and WR Steven Mitchell.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Abdullah Anderson to a contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL – Suspended Nashville C Michael McCarron two games for illegal check.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jordan Gross and LW Michael Bunting from the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Traded LW Anders Bjork to Buffalo for C Curtis Lazar and LW Taylor Hall and a second-round draft pick.

BUFFALO SABRES – Recalled C Arttu Ruotsalainen from the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired LW Emil Heineman and a 2022 second-round draft pick from Florida for F Sam Bennett and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Jani Hakanpaa and a sixth-round draft pick in 2022 from Anaheim for D Haydn Fleury.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from suspension. Recalled Ds Keaton Middleton and Kyle Burroughs and C Liam O’Brien from the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Matthew Highmore to Vancouver for C Adam Gaudette. Traded C Carl Soderberg to Colorado for C Josh Dickinson and RW Ryder Rolston. Traded D Madison Bowey and a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 to Vancouver in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2021. Traded C Mattias Janmark to San Jose for D Nick DeSimone.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Sami Vatanen off waivers from New Jersey.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Jared McIsaac to Grand Rapids (AHL) after activating him from injured reserve. Traded RW Anthony Mantha to Washington for LWs Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana, a first-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round draft pick in 2022. Traded D Jon Merrill to Montreal for Hayden Verbeek and a fifth-round draft pick in 2021.

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired D Dmitry Kulikov from New Jersey for a fourth-round draft pick.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed D Brandon Montour on IR COVID-19 protocol. Signed RW Nikita Gusev to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Extended LW Alex Iafallo for four years.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Josh Healey to a one-year, two-way contract to Chicago (AHL). Suspended

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded D Dmitry Kulikov to Edmonton in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Traded D Erik Gudbranson to Nashville for D Brandon Fortunato and a seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded LW Michael Raffi to Washington for Vegas’ fifth-rounde draft pick in 2021 (previously acquired). Traded D Erik Gustafsson to Montreal for St. Louis’ seventh-round draft pick in 2022. Recalled C Tanner Laczynski from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired RW Jeff Carter from Los Angeles for 2022 third-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Fredrik Claesson to Tampa Bay for G Magnus Chrona. Traded F Antti Suomela to Toronto for F Alexander Barabanov.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Mitchell Stephens and Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired D Benn Hutton from Anaheim in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2022.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded D Jordie Benn to Winnipeg for a sixth-round draft pick.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Nicolas Hague from the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded D Jonas Siegenthaler to New Jersey for a third-round draft pick in 2021.

Minor League American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Chicago F Sheldon Rempel two games for a slashing incident in an April 9 game at Iowa.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Chad Yetman from loan to Indy (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Nick Marsman to a contract through the 2023 season and is eligible to play in July.

MONTEREY FC — Named Ramiro Corrales to technical staff.

NASHVILLE SC — Extended the contract of head coach Gary Smith through the 2023 season.

