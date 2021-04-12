Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Jake Odorizzi from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Cristian Javier to the alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Newberry from the alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Ben Rowen. Recalled INF Jack Mayfield and RHP Pedro Strop from the alternate training site. Placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 11. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from the alternate training site. Placed LHP Anthony Misiewicz on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Brent Honeywell to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from the alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Robbie Ray from the 10-day IL and OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Santiago Espinal and RHP Joel Payamps to the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF Josh Redick on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHPs Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck from the alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Eric Yardley to the alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Josh Bell, INF Josh Harrison and OF Kyle Schwarber from the IL. Optioned INF Luis Garcia and OF Yadiel Hernandez to the alternate training site and placed on taxi squad. Reassigned RHP Ryne Harper and LHP T.J. MdFarland to the alternate training site. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Logan Sawyer.

NEW JERESY JACKALS — Traded RHP Yeison Medina to Ottawa.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Dylan Prohoroff.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento G De’Aaron Fox for public criticism of the officiating following an April 10 game at Utah.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Robert Franks to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired TE Thaddeus Moss on waivers from Washington.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived C Beau Benzschawer and WR Steven Mitchell.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Michael Bennett on waivers. Re-instated OL Dustin Woodard to the active roster. Released DL Michael Barnett.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Abdullah Anderson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL – Suspended Nashville C Michael McCarron two games for illegal check.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Designated RW David Backes for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned C Chase De Leo to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jordan Gross and LW Michael Bunting from the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Traded LW Anders Bjork to Buffalo for C Curtis Lazar and LW Taylor Hall and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Acquired D Mike Reilly from Ottawa in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. Recalled D Jack Ahcan from the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES – Recalled C Arttu Ruotsalainen from the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired LW Emil Heineman and a 2022 second-round draft pick from Florida for F Sam Bennett and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Signed RW Walker Duehr to a two-year, entry-level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Jani Hakanpaa and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from Anaheim for D Haydn Fleury. Recalled Ds Jake Gardiner and Jake Bean from the taxi squad. Assigned RW Spencer Smallman and D Joey Keane to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Matthew Highmore to Vancouver for C Adam Gaudette. Traded C Carl Soderberg to Colorado for C Josh Dickinson and RW Ryder Rolston. Traded D Madison Bowey and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to Vancouver in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. Traded C Mattias Janmark to San Jose for D Nick DeSimone. Recalled D Riley Stillman and RWs Brett Connolly and Mike Hardman from the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from suspension. Recalled Ds Keaton Middleton and Kyle Burroughs and C Liam O’Brien from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RWs Kole Sherwood and Ryan MacInnis and D Andrew Peeke from to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Sami Vatanen off waivers from New Jersey. Designated LW Tanner Kero for assignment to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Jared McIsaac to Grand Rapids (AHL) after activating him from injured reserve. Traded RW Anthony Mantha to Washington for LWs Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round draft pick. Traded D Jon Merrill to Montreal for Hayden Verbeek and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Waived Ds Danny DeKeyser and Alex Biega. Recalled LWs Givani Smith and Taro Hirose and C Frans Nielsen and D Gustav Lindstrom from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated LWs James Neal and Tyler Ennis for assignment to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed D Brandon Montour on IR COVID-19 protocol. Signed RW Nikita Gusev to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Extended LW Alex Iafallo for four years. Designated Ds Christian Wolanin and Kale Clague for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned D Austin Strand, RW Matt Luff and C Lisa Anderson to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Designated LW Nico Sturm, RW Kyle Rau and C Joseph Cramarossa for assignment to the taxi squad. Signed RW Nick Swaney to a one-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Otto Leskinen, G Cayden Primeau to the taxi squad. Recalled D Xavier Ouellet, G Cayden Primeau and C Jake Evans from the taxi squad. Assigned LWs Lukas Vejdemo and Brandon Baddock to Laval (AHL). Waived D Victor Mete.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Josh Healey to a one-year, two-way contract to Chicago (AHL). Waived D Josh Healey. Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded D Dmitry Kulikov to Edmonton in exchange for a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick. Waived D Sami Vatanen. Designated RW Nicholas Merkley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RW Marian Studenic from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Bridgeport (AHL). Acquired D Braydon Coburn from Ottawa in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Anthony Bitetto and RWs Vitali Kravstov and Kaapo Kakko from the taxi squad. Designated RW Johnny Brodzinksi for assignment to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Traded D Erik Gudbranson to Nashville for D Brandon Fortunato and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Waived D Cody Goloubef. Designated C Clark Bishop for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the taxi squad. Claimed D Victor Mete off waivers from Montreal.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded LW Michael Raffi to Washington for Vegas’ 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Traded D Erik Gustafsson to Montreal for St. Louis’ 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Recalled C Tanner Laczynski from the taxi squad. Designated C Tanner Laczynski and RW Wade Allison for assignment to the taxi squad. Agreed to terms with C Scott Laughton on a five-year contract extension.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired RW Jeff Carter from Los Angeles for 2022 third-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks. Designated LW Drew O’Connor for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned RW Josh Currie to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Fredrik Claesson to Tampa Bay for G Magnus Chrona. Traded F Antti Suomela to Toronto for F Alexander Barabanov. Designated LWs Jeffrey Viel and John Leonard and C Antti Suomela for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned C Frederik Handemark to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Mitchell Stephens and Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse (AHL). Designated D Ben Thomas for assignment to the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired D Ben Hutton from Anaheim in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Acquired F Nick Foligno from Columbus for a 2021 first-round draft pick. Acquired F Stefan Noesen from San Jose for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired G David Rittich from Calgary for a 2022 third-round draft pick. Designated D Martin Marincin for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Nicholas Robertson from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded D Jordie Benn to Winnipeg for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Nicolas Hague from the taxi squad. Designated D Nick Holden for assignment to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded D Jonas Siegenthaler to New Jersey for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Designated LW Daniel Carr for assignment to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from the taxi squad.

Minor League American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Chicago F Sheldon Rempel two games for a slashing incident in an April 9 game at Iowa.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Chad Yetman from loan to Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Alex Rauhauser from Greenville (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Frank DiChiara to Greenville.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned G Stefanos Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gares to Rochester (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Logan Drackett as EBUG.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Charlie Combs from reserve. Placed F Peter Crinella on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Nick Marsman to a contract through the 2023 season and is eligible to play in July.

MONTEREY FC — Named Ramiro Corrales to technical staff.

NASHVILLE SC — Extended the contract of head coach Gary Smith through the 2023 season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.