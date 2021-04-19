On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 2:56 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to tendered contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance.

TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.

