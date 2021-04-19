Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to tendered contracts.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension.
ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance.
TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.
