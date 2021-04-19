Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Cam Bedrosian outright to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Christopher Sanchez and Damon Jones and SS Nick Maton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ronald Torreyes and LHPs Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year, restricted tendered contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to one-year, restricted tendered contracts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith. Waived RB Bryce Love.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Vancouver D Alexander Edler two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during an April 18 games against Toronto.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension.
ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance.
TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.
