Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Cam Bedrosian outright to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Christopher Sanchez and Damon Jones and SS Nick Maton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ronald Torreyes and LHPs Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year, restricted tendered contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to one-year, restricted tendered contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith. Waived RB Bryce Love.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vancouver D Alexander Edler two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during an April 18 games against Toronto.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance.

TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.