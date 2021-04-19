Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 9:48 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Cam Bedrosian outright to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Christopher Sanchez and Damon Jones and SS Nick Maton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ronald Torreyes and LHPs Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Gott from alternate training site. Optioned RF Steven Duggar and C Chadwick Tromp to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Dondrei Hubbard to Grand Junction (Pioneer League).

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Willie Estrada and LHP Robert Klinchock to Sussex County.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year, restricted tendered contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to one-year, restricted tendered contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith. Waived RB Bryce Love.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vancouver D Alexander Edler two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during an April 18 game against Toronto.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Max McCormick and C Morgan Geekie from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Mathias Brome from the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS – Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Brandon Hawkins to Rochester (AHL). Traded D Curtis Leonard to Tulsa.

INDY FUEL — Returned F Diego Cuglietta from loan to Chicago (AHL) and placed on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Jay Stevens as EBUG.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Kevin Spinozzi from reserve. Placed G Adam Carlson, F Garrett Klotz and D Charles Curti on reserve. Placed F John Albert on injured reserve effective April 3.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Kyle Rhodes.

TULSA OILERS — Traded F Alan Lyszczarczyk to Fort Wayne.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL).

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris Robinson men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance.

TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.

