Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned 1B Renato Nunez to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Nick Gordon to taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Mike Fiers from the IL. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced the resignation of Jeff Bridich as executive vice president/general manager.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Brendan O’Leary and LB Les Mauro.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of C Andrew Shaw.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled Gs Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese from loan to Belleville (AHL). Reassigned D Cody Goloubef and RW Logan Shaw to Belleville (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Emanuel Perez to a one-year contract and loaned him to Austin in exchange for third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Stewart Mairs general manager.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND — Named Danny Manning assistant men’s basketball coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nikita Johnson assistant men’s basketball coach.

