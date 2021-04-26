Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned 1B Renato Nunez to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Nick Gordon to taxi squad.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Mike Fiers from the IL. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced the resignation of Jeff Bridich as executive vice president/general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Brendan O’Leary and LB Les Mauro.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of C Andrew Shaw.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled Gs Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese from loan to Belleville (AHL). Reassigned D Cody Goloubef and RW Logan Shaw to Belleville (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Emanuel Perez to a one-year contract and loaned him to Austin in exchange for third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Stewart Mairs general manager.
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND — Named Danny Manning assistant men’s basketball coach.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nikita Johnson assistant men’s basketball coach.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments