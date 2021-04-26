Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Jay Flaa from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Nick Wittgren on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned 1B Renato Nunez outright to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on 10-day IL retroactive to April 25. Optioned IF Abraham Toro to alternate training site. Transferred RHP Pedro Baez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF Anthony Rendon from the injured list. Optioned INF Luis Rengifo to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Nick Gordon to taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Mike Fiers from the IL. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from alternate training site. Placed LHP Nick Margevicius on 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang from alternate training site. Optioned OF Leody Taveras to alternate training site. Transferred 1B/OF Ronald Guzman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to alternate training site. Selected the contracts of RHP Trevor McGill and C Tony Wolters from alternate training site. Placed C Austin Romine on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHPs Jonathan Holder and Rowan Wick from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced the resignation of Jeff Bridich as executive vice president/general manager.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LF Pablo Reyes from alternate training site. Optioned CF Corey Ray to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Bailey Falter, RHP Spencer Howard and CF Mickey Moniak to alternate training site. Activated LHP Jose Alvarado from the 10-day IL.

Minor League Frontier league

FRONTIER LEAGUE — Named Jon Danos chief executive officer.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released INF Tanner Wetrich.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Reyes, INF Jay Prather and RHP Cody Thompson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Javier Betancourt and Brian Desanerau and C Bryan De La Rosa.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Micah Kaczor.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed C Demarcus cousins to a rest-of-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Waived G Chanelle Molina.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Waived G Kiona Jeter.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Rebecca Allen to a contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Jaire Alexander.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Brendan O’Leary and LB Les Mauro.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of C Andrew Shaw.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled Gs Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese from loan to Belleville (AHL). Reassigned D Cody Goloubef and RW Logan Shaw to Belleville (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL).

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Indy C Nick Hutchinson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during an April 25 game at Orlando.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Sam Jardine from reserve. Placed F Frank DiChiara and G John Lethemon on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Eric Williams and F Kameron Kielly from reserve. Placed F Diego Cuglietta and D Jordan Schneider on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Mario Vrab as EBUG.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Nikita Pavlychev and Krystof Hrabik and D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis and F Chris LeBlanc on reserve. Placed F J.J. Piccinich on commissioner’s exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Returned D Macoy Erkamps on loan from Hershey (AHL).

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Brad Benton as EBUG.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Emanuel Perez to a one-year contract and loaned him to Austin in exchange for third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Stewart Mairs general manager.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Ryan Mattison football offensive coordinator, Eric Bunker wide receivers coach and Willie Edwards running backs coach.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND — Named Danny Manning assistant men’s basketball coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nikita Johnson assistant men’s basketball coach.

