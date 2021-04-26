Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 7:00 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Jay Flaa from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Nick Wittgren on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned 1B Renato Nunez outright to alternate training site.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on 10-day IL retroactive to April 25. Optioned IF Abraham Toro to alternate training site. Transferred RHP Pedro Baez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF Anthony Rendon from the injured list. Optioned INF Luis Rengifo to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Nick Gordon to taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Mike Fiers from the IL. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from alternate training site. Placed LHP Nick Margevicius on 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang from alternate training site. Optioned OF Leody Taveras to alternate training site. Transferred 1B/OF Ronald Guzman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to alternate training site.

        Read more: Sports News

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to alternate training site. Selected the contracts of RHP Trevor McGill and C Tony Wolters from alternate training site. Placed C Austin Romine on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHPs Jonathan Holder and Rowan Wick from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced the resignation of Jeff Bridich as executive vice president/general manager.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LF Pablo Reyes from alternate training site. Optioned CF Corey Ray to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Bailey Falter, RHP Spencer Howard and CF Mickey Moniak to alternate training site. Activated LHP Jose Alvarado from the 10-day IL.

Minor League Frontier league

FRONTIER LEAGUE — Named Jon Danos chief executive officer.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released INF Tanner Wetrich.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Reyes, INF Jay Prather and RHP Cody Thompson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Javier Betancourt and Brian Desanerau and C Bryan De La Rosa.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Micah Kaczor.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed C Demarcus cousins to a rest-of-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Waived G Chanelle Molina.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Waived G Kiona Jeter.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Rebecca Allen to a contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Jaire Alexander.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Brendan O’Leary and LB Les Mauro.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of C Andrew Shaw.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled Gs Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese from loan to Belleville (AHL). Reassigned D Cody Goloubef and RW Logan Shaw to Belleville (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL).

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Indy C Nick Hutchinson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during an April 25 game at Orlando.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Sam Jardine from reserve. Placed F Frank DiChiara and G John Lethemon on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Eric Williams and F Kameron Kielly from reserve. Placed F Diego Cuglietta and D Jordan Schneider on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Mario Vrab as EBUG.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Nikita Pavlychev and Krystof Hrabik and D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis and F Chris LeBlanc on reserve. Placed F J.J. Piccinich on commissioner’s exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Returned D Macoy Erkamps on loan from Hershey (AHL).

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Brad Benton as EBUG.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Emanuel Perez to a one-year contract and loaned him to Austin in exchange for third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Stewart Mairs general manager.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Ryan Mattison football offensive coordinator, Eric Bunker wide receivers coach and Willie Edwards running backs coach.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND — Named Danny Manning assistant men’s basketball coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nikita Johnson assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward