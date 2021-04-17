On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 4:22 pm
Toronto FC 1 1 2
Montreal 2 2 4

First half_1, Montreal, Toye, 1 (Brault Guillard), 3rd minute; 2, Montreal, Quioto, 1 (Waterman), 24th; 3, Toronto FC, Delgado, 1 (penalty kick), 45th.

Second half_4, Montreal, Wanyama, 1, 54th; 5, Montreal, Mihailovic, 1, 71st; 6, Toronto FC, Laryea, 1 (Marshall-Rutty), 88th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; Montreal, Clement Diop, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Bradley, Toronto FC, 19th; Priso, Toronto FC, 45th; Wanyama, Montreal, 67th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Jason White, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Luke Singh; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 76th), Richie Laryea, Noble Okello (Nick DeLeon, 50th), Ralph Priso (Liam Fraser, 59th); Patrick Mullins (Jordan Perruzza, 46th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Justin Morrow, 59th).

Montreal_Clement Diop; Zachary Bichotte Paul Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Mustafa Kizza (Kiki Struna, 79th), Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Djordje Mihailovic (Amar Sejdic, 79th), Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto (Bjorn Johnsen, 69th), Mason Toye (Erik Hurtado, 57th).

