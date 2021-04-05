Trending:
Moore scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts New York

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:05 am
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-0)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Phillies: Matt Moore (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets on Monday.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.14.

The Mets went 17-23 in division play in 2020. New York hit .272 as a team last season while averaging 9.2 hits per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (left meniscus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

