Musgrove expected to start for Padres at Pirates

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 3:06 am
San Diego Padres (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-7)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Pirates: Tyler Anderson (0-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The Pirates went 13-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 4.67 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.36.

The Padres finished 16-12 in road games in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 95 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (leg), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

