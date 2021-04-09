Trending:
Musgrove no-hitter through 6 in 2nd game for hometown Padres

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:07 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove hasn’t allowed a hit through six innings against the Texas Rangers in only his second start for his hometown team.

Musgrove faced 19 batters, only one over the minimum, through six innings. The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo after getting hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth.

He has eight strikeouts and has thrown 51 of his 77 pitches for strikes.

The Padres acquired the big 28-year-old as part of a seven-player, three-team trade on Jan. 19. He pitched for Pittsburgh last season.

In his debut for San Diego, which came at home last Saturday, he struck out eight in six scoreless innings against Arizona. He had no walks in winning that game, when he threw 57 of 78 pitches for strikes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

