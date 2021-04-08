N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.095
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sierra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Neidert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Berti 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|7
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.176
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Guillorme ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Miami
|000
|002
|000_2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|002_3
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Walker in the 6th. b-popped out for Detwiler in the 7th. c-grounded out for García in the 9th. d-singled for Díaz in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 5, New York 11. 2B_Dickerson (3), Nimmo 2 (2). HR_McNeil (1), off Bass. RBIs_Dickerson (2), Aguilar (3), Smith (3), McNeil (1), Conforto (3). CS_Marte (1). SF_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Wallach, Marte); New York 3 (Smith, Alonso, Villar). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Marte, Rojas. GIDP_Walker, Conforto.
DP_Miami 2 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar; Berti, Rojas, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Neidert
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|85
|2.08
|Detwiler
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|0.00
|Bleier, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.50
|García, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.25
|Bass, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|23.14
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|3.00
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|May
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.71
|Díaz, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Detwiler 1-1. IBB_off Bass (Lindor). HBP_Detwiler (Conforto), Bass (Conforto). WP_Neidert, May.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:18. A_8,492 (41,922).
