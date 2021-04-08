N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 3 7 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190 Duvall rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .095 Chisholm Jr. 2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Neidert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Berti 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .214

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 7 3 7 6 Nimmo cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .429 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .214 Conforto rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .176 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .267 Smith lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .091 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Guillorme ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500

Miami 000 002 000_2 5 0 New York 000 010 002_3 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Walker in the 6th. b-popped out for Detwiler in the 7th. c-grounded out for García in the 9th. d-singled for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 5, New York 11. 2B_Dickerson (3), Nimmo 2 (2). HR_McNeil (1), off Bass. RBIs_Dickerson (2), Aguilar (3), Smith (3), McNeil (1), Conforto (3). CS_Marte (1). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Wallach, Marte); New York 3 (Smith, Alonso, Villar). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Marte, Rojas. GIDP_Walker, Conforto.

DP_Miami 2 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar; Berti, Rojas, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Neidert 4 1-3 3 1 1 5 3 85 2.08 Detwiler 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 30 0.00 Bleier, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.50 García, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25 Bass, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 25 23.14

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 6 4 2 2 2 4 87 3.00 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00 May 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 7.71 Díaz, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Detwiler 1-1. IBB_off Bass (Lindor). HBP_Detwiler (Conforto), Bass (Conforto). WP_Neidert, May.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18. A_8,492 (41,922).

