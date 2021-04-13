N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar pr-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|001
|01
|—
|3
|New York
|200
|000
|02
|—
|4
DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B_Bohm (2). HR_Smith (1). SB_Gregorius (1). SF_Knapp (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Romero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neris L,0-1 BS,2-3
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Alvarado (Conforto), Brogdon (Pillar).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:11.
