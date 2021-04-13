Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 7:47 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 3 6 3 Totals 27 4 6 4
McCutchen lf 4 1 0 0 Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Lindor ss 3 1 0 0
Harper rf 3 0 1 0 Smith lf 4 1 1 2
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1
Segura 2b 4 0 2 1 McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0
Knapp c 2 0 0 1 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 1 0
Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0
Haseley cf 0 0 0 0 Villar pr-3b 1 0 1 1
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Walker p 2 0 0 0
Miller ph 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Romero p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Pillar ph-cf 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 001 01 3
New York 200 000 02 4

DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B_Bohm (2). HR_Smith (1). SB_Gregorius (1). SF_Knapp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Anderson 4 3 2 2 3 3
Romero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 1 2
Neris L,0-1 BS,2-3 1-3 3 2 1 1 0
New York
Walker 4 1-3 3 1 1 3 8
Castro 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
May W,1-1 1 1 1 0 1 2

HBP_Alvarado (Conforto), Brogdon (Pillar).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

T_3:11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Inspector Brian Hess awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery