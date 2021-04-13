N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|5
|14
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.059
|b-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Haseley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|6
|6
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.368
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.130
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Guillorme 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.571
|1-Villar pr-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pillar ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Philadelphia
|010
|001
|01_3
|6
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|02_4
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Quinn in the 7th. c-grounded out for Alvarado in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Díaz in the 7th.
1-ran for Guillorme in the 7th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B_Bohm (2). HR_Smith (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Knapp (2), Segura (3), Gregorius (9), Smith 2 (3), Alonso (3), Villar (1). SB_Gregorius (1). CS_Quinn (1). SF_Knapp.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Segura); New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Smith). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 12; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Walker, Smith. GIDP_Segura, Lindor.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Hoskins); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|74
|4.00
|Romero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.59
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|0.00
|Neris, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|22
|1.69
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|80
|2.61
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|31
|3.86
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.75
|May, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0. IBB_off May (Harper). HBP_Alvarado (Conforto), Brogdon (Pillar). PB_McCann (1).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:11.
