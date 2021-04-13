Trending:
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 7:45 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 6 3 5 14
McCutchen lf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .156
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .282
Harper rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .316
Segura 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .263
Knapp c 2 0 0 1 0 2 .250
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .059
b-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Haseley cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .125
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 6 4 6 6
Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .368
Lindor ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .176
Smith lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .211
McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .118
Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .130
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .571
1-Villar pr-3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pillar ph-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Philadelphia 010 001 01_3 6 0
New York 200 000 02_4 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Quinn in the 7th. c-grounded out for Alvarado in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Díaz in the 7th.

1-ran for Guillorme in the 7th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B_Bohm (2). HR_Smith (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Knapp (2), Segura (3), Gregorius (9), Smith 2 (3), Alonso (3), Villar (1). SB_Gregorius (1). CS_Quinn (1). SF_Knapp.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Segura); New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Smith). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 12; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Walker, Smith. GIDP_Segura, Lindor.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Hoskins); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 3 2 2 3 3 74 4.00
Romero 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.59
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00
Neris, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3 1-3 3 2 1 1 0 22 1.69
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 4 1-3 3 1 1 3 8 80 2.61
Castro 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 31 3.86
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.75
May, W, 1-1 1 1 1 0 1 2 25 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0. IBB_off May (Harper). HBP_Alvarado (Conforto), Brogdon (Pillar). PB_McCann (1).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:11.

