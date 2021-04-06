N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|5
|7
|8
|7
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.200
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.375
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Guillorme pr-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Pillar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Almora Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|3
|8
|
|Joyce lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hoskins ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.368
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miller 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.125
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Haseley ph-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|New York
|000
|200
|402_8
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|102_4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Anderson in the 5th. b-walked for Stroman in the 7th. c-singled for Kintzler in the 7th. d-grounded out for Castro in the 8th. e-grounded out for May in the 9th. f-struck out for Hale in the 9th.
1-ran for Davis in the 2nd.
E_McNeil (1), Alonso (1). LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Alonso (1), Conforto (1), Haseley (1), Hoskins (4). HR_Smith (1), off Anderson; Alonso (1), off Hale; Gregorius (1), off Stroman. RBIs_Smith 2 (2), Nimmo (1), Lindor (1), Conforto (2), Alonso 2 (2), Gregorius (2), Hoskins (3), Realmuto (3). SB_Nimmo (1), Pillar (1). SF_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McCann, Alonso, Almora Jr.); Philadelphia 8 (Anderson, Segura, Harper, Quinn, Gregorius). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 1-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|85
|1.50
|Castro
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|4.50
|May
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|13.50
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|23
|9.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-1
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|80
|3.60
|Velasquez
|1
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|40
|27.00
|Kintzler
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Hale
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|37
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 3-3. HBP_Anderson (Davis), Stroman (Quinn). WP_Stroman, Castro, May.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:40. A_10,752 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments