N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 5 7 8 7 Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 1 3 1 .200 Lindor ss 4 1 0 1 0 0 .125 Conforto rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .300 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .375 Smith lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 1-Guillorme pr-3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 McCann c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Pillar ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 3 3 8 Joyce lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hoskins ph-1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .368 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Realmuto c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Gregorius ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .316 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Miller 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .125 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Haseley ph-lf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .364

New York 000 200 402_8 5 2 Philadelphia 000 100 102_4 10 0

a-grounded out for Anderson in the 5th. b-walked for Stroman in the 7th. c-singled for Kintzler in the 7th. d-grounded out for Castro in the 8th. e-grounded out for May in the 9th. f-struck out for Hale in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 2nd.

E_McNeil (1), Alonso (1). LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Alonso (1), Conforto (1), Haseley (1), Hoskins (4). HR_Smith (1), off Anderson; Alonso (1), off Hale; Gregorius (1), off Stroman. RBIs_Smith 2 (2), Nimmo (1), Lindor (1), Conforto (2), Alonso 2 (2), Gregorius (2), Hoskins (3), Realmuto (3). SB_Nimmo (1), Pillar (1). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McCann, Alonso, Almora Jr.); Philadelphia 8 (Anderson, Segura, Harper, Quinn, Gregorius). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, W, 1-0 6 3 1 1 2 3 85 1.50 Castro 1 3 1 1 0 2 27 4.50 May 1 2 0 0 0 2 25 13.50 Familia 1 2 2 1 1 1 23 9.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-1 5 2 2 2 2 3 80 3.60 Velasquez 1 1-3 0 4 4 4 4 40 27.00 Kintzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Hale 2 2 2 2 2 0 37 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 3-3. HBP_Anderson (Davis), Stroman (Quinn). WP_Stroman, Castro, May.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:40. A_10,752 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.