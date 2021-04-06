N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 8 5 7 Totals 37 4 10 3 Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 1 Joyce lf 1 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 0 1 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 5 0 1 1 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2 Hoskins ph-1b 2 1 2 1 Smith lf 4 1 1 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Hale p 0 0 0 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0 McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 5 0 1 1 Guillorme pr-3b 2 1 0 0 Gregorius ss 5 1 2 1 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 McCann c 3 1 1 0 Miller 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 Pillar ph 0 1 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Haseley ph-lf 3 2 2 0 Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0

New York 000 200 402 — 8 Philadelphia 000 100 102 — 4

E_McNeil (1), Alonso (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Alonso (1), Conforto (1), Haseley (1), Hoskins (4). HR_Smith (1), Alonso (1), Gregorius (1). SB_Nimmo (1), Pillar (1). SF_Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Stroman W,1-0 6 3 1 1 2 3 Castro 1 3 1 1 0 2 May 1 2 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 2 2 1 1 1

Philadelphia Anderson L,0-1 5 2 2 2 2 3 Velasquez 1 1-3 0 4 4 4 4 Kintzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hale 2 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_Anderson (Davis), Stroman (Quinn). WP_Stroman, Castro, May.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:40. A_10,752 (42,792).

