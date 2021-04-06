Trending:
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 11:32 pm
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 8 5 7 Totals 37 4 10 3
Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 1 Joyce lf 1 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 1 0 1 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0
Conforto rf 5 0 1 1 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2 Hoskins ph-1b 2 1 2 1
Smith lf 4 1 1 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Hale p 0 0 0 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0 McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0
Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 5 0 1 1
Guillorme pr-3b 2 1 0 0 Gregorius ss 5 1 2 1
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0
McCann c 3 1 1 0 Miller 1b-3b 4 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0
Pillar ph 0 1 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Haseley ph-lf 3 2 2 0
Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0
New York 000 200 402 8
Philadelphia 000 100 102 4

E_McNeil (1), Alonso (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Alonso (1), Conforto (1), Haseley (1), Hoskins (4). HR_Smith (1), Alonso (1), Gregorius (1). SB_Nimmo (1), Pillar (1). SF_Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman W,1-0 6 3 1 1 2 3
Castro 1 3 1 1 0 2
May 1 2 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 2 2 1 1 1
Philadelphia
Anderson L,0-1 5 2 2 2 2 3
Velasquez 1 1-3 0 4 4 4 4
Kintzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hale 2 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_Anderson (Davis), Stroman (Quinn). WP_Stroman, Castro, May.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:40. A_10,752 (42,792).

