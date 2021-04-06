N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|5
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Joyce lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hoskins ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guillorme pr-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley ph-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Almora Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|200
|402
|—
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|102
|—
|4
E_McNeil (1), Alonso (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Alonso (1), Conforto (1), Haseley (1), Hoskins (4). HR_Smith (1), Alonso (1), Gregorius (1). SB_Nimmo (1), Pillar (1). SF_Lindor (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Castro
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|May
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,0-1
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Velasquez
|1
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Kintzler
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hale
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP_Anderson (Davis), Stroman (Quinn). WP_Stroman, Castro, May.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:40. A_10,752 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments