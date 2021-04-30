N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 1 18 Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 H.Castro lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .140 a-Reyes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118 Schoop 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .198 Jones cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .224 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .191 Baddoo cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 15 10 5 5 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Gardner lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Stanton dh 5 2 3 0 0 0 .269 Judge rf 4 2 2 5 0 0 .272 Ford 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .273 Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234 1-Wade pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Hicks cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .155 Frazier lf-rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .156 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .258 Odor 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .192

Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0 New York 112 510 00x_10 15 0

a-struck out for Cabrera in the 6th.

1-ran for Torres in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 4, New York 9. 2B_Stanton (3), Hicks (2). HR_Frazier (2), off Skubal; Judge (6), off Skubal; Hicks (4), off Skubal; Judge (7), off Farmer; Odor (4), off Alexander. RBIs_Urshela (16), Frazier (3), Judge 5 (15), Hicks 2 (10), Odor (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Ramos); New York 4 (Stanton, Higashioka, Ford). RISP_Detroit 0 for 1; New York 3 for 10.

GIDP_H.Castro, Frazier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, W.Castro, H.Castro); New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, Ford).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, L, 0-4 3 5 4 4 2 1 77 6.14 Farmer 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 29 12.10 Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 24 5.59 Alexander 3 4 1 1 0 3 50 4.97 Norris 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 6.48

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 4-1 6 4 0 0 0 12 87 1.43 Cessa 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.42 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 4.02

WP_Skubal, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:03. A_9,523 (47,309).

