N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:27 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 1 18
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
H.Castro lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .140
a-Reyes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Schoop 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .198
Jones cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .224
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .191
Baddoo cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 10 15 10 5 5
LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Gardner lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Stanton dh 5 2 3 0 0 0 .269
Judge rf 4 2 2 5 0 0 .272
Ford 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .273
Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234
1-Wade pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Hicks cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .155
Frazier lf-rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .156
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .258
Odor 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .192
Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0
New York 112 510 00x_10 15 0

a-struck out for Cabrera in the 6th.

1-ran for Torres in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 4, New York 9. 2B_Stanton (3), Hicks (2). HR_Frazier (2), off Skubal; Judge (6), off Skubal; Hicks (4), off Skubal; Judge (7), off Farmer; Odor (4), off Alexander. RBIs_Urshela (16), Frazier (3), Judge 5 (15), Hicks 2 (10), Odor (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Ramos); New York 4 (Stanton, Higashioka, Ford). RISP_Detroit 0 for 1; New York 3 for 10.

GIDP_H.Castro, Frazier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, W.Castro, H.Castro); New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, Ford).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal, L, 0-4 3 5 4 4 2 1 77 6.14
Farmer 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 29 12.10
Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 24 5.59
Alexander 3 4 1 1 0 3 50 4.97
Norris 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 6.48
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 4-1 6 4 0 0 0 12 87 1.43
Cessa 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.42
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 4.02

WP_Skubal, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:03. A_9,523 (47,309).

