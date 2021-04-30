N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|18
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|H.Castro lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|a-Reyes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Schoop 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Baddoo cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|5
|5
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Stanton dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.272
|Ford 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|1-Wade pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Hicks cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.155
|Frazier lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.156
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.192
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|New York
|112
|510
|00x_10
|15
|0
a-struck out for Cabrera in the 6th.
1-ran for Torres in the 6th.
LOB_Detroit 4, New York 9. 2B_Stanton (3), Hicks (2). HR_Frazier (2), off Skubal; Judge (6), off Skubal; Hicks (4), off Skubal; Judge (7), off Farmer; Odor (4), off Alexander. RBIs_Urshela (16), Frazier (3), Judge 5 (15), Hicks 2 (10), Odor (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Ramos); New York 4 (Stanton, Higashioka, Ford). RISP_Detroit 0 for 1; New York 3 for 10.
GIDP_H.Castro, Frazier.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, W.Castro, H.Castro); New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, Ford).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 0-4
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|77
|6.14
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|29
|12.10
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|5.59
|Alexander
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|50
|4.97
|Norris
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.48
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 4-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|87
|1.43
|Cessa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.42
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.02
WP_Skubal, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:03. A_9,523 (47,309).
