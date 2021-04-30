N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Reyes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Schoop 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baddoo cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|112
|510
|00x
|—
|10
DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 4, New York 9. 2B_Stanton (3), Hicks (2). HR_Frazier (2), Judge 2 (7), Hicks (4), Odor (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal L,0-4
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Alexander
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Norris
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,4-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cessa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Skubal, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:03. A_9,523 (47,309).
