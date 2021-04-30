Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:29 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 38 10 15 10
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 0
H.Castro lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 1 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 2 3 0
Reyes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 2 2 5
Schoop 1b 2 0 1 0 Ford 1b 1 0 0 0
Jones cf 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 0
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Wade pr-ss 1 0 1 0
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 5 1 2 2
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier lf-rf 4 1 1 1
Baddoo cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 2 1 1
Detroit 000 000 000 0
New York 112 510 00x 10

DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 4, New York 9. 2B_Stanton (3), Hicks (2). HR_Frazier (2), Judge 2 (7), Hicks (4), Odor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal L,0-4 3 5 4 4 2 1
Farmer 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Alexander 3 4 1 1 0 3
Norris 1 2 0 0 0 0
New York
Cole W,4-1 6 4 0 0 0 12
Cessa 1 0 0 0 1 2
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Skubal, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:03. A_9,523 (47,309).

Sports News

