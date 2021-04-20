N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|4
|10
|
|Adrianza rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.320
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Sandoval dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|1-Kazmar Jr. pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|2
|5
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|b-Frazier ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.170
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Hicks ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|02x_3
|5
|0
a-walked for Tauchman in the 8th. b-popped out for Gardner in the 8th. c-struck out for Kazmar Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 7th.
LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 7. 2B_Heredia (1), Adrianza (2), Urshela (4). HR_Urshela (2), off Morton. RBIs_Adrianza (7), Urshela (7), Ford (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (d’Arnaud, Ozuna, Freeman); New York 4 (LeMahieu, Ford, Sánchez). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ozuna, Tauchman. GIDP_Swanson, d’Arnaud.
DP_New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford; Torres, Ford).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|99
|3.91
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.62
|Matzek, L, 0-2
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|2.35
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|2.45
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|80
|5.40
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|5.56
|Green
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.87
|J.Wilson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.08
|Loaisiga, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.64
|Chapman, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Jones 3-2, Green 1-0, J.Wilson 3-0. IBB_off Jones (Stanton). HBP_Loaisiga (Ozuna). WP_Jones.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:06. A_10,017 (47,309).
