Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 9:59 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 4 10
Adrianza rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .320
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .148
Sandoval dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .333
1-Kazmar Jr. pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220
Heredia cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 5 2 5 6
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
b-Frazier ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Stanton dh 2 0 0 0 2 2 .170
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Ford 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111
a-Hicks ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .160
Atlanta 001 000 000_1 6 0
New York 000 010 02x_3 5 0

a-walked for Tauchman in the 8th. b-popped out for Gardner in the 8th. c-struck out for Kazmar Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 7th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 7. 2B_Heredia (1), Adrianza (2), Urshela (4). HR_Urshela (2), off Morton. RBIs_Adrianza (7), Urshela (7), Ford (1).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (d’Arnaud, Ozuna, Freeman); New York 4 (LeMahieu, Ford, Sánchez). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, Tauchman. GIDP_Swanson, d’Arnaud.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford; Torres, Ford).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 3 1 1 2 6 99 3.91
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.62
Matzek, L, 0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 13 2.35
Jones 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 2.45
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 5 4 1 1 1 5 80 5.40
Luetge 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 5.56
Green 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 17 0.87
J.Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.08
Loaisiga, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.64
Chapman, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jones 3-2, Green 1-0, J.Wilson 3-0. IBB_off Jones (Stanton). HBP_Loaisiga (Ozuna). WP_Jones.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:06. A_10,017 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Manage Your Work with Project
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive