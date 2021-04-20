N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 4 10 Adrianza rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .320 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .148 Sandoval dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .333 1-Kazmar Jr. pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220 Heredia cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 5 2 5 6 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 b-Frazier ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Stanton dh 2 0 0 0 2 2 .170 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Ford 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111 a-Hicks ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .160

Atlanta 001 000 000_1 6 0 New York 000 010 02x_3 5 0

a-walked for Tauchman in the 8th. b-popped out for Gardner in the 8th. c-struck out for Kazmar Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 7th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 7. 2B_Heredia (1), Adrianza (2), Urshela (4). HR_Urshela (2), off Morton. RBIs_Adrianza (7), Urshela (7), Ford (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (d’Arnaud, Ozuna, Freeman); New York 4 (LeMahieu, Ford, Sánchez). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, Tauchman. GIDP_Swanson, d’Arnaud.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford; Torres, Ford).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 3 1 1 2 6 99 3.91 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.62 Matzek, L, 0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 13 2.35 Jones 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 2.45

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon 5 4 1 1 1 5 80 5.40 Luetge 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 5.56 Green 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 17 0.87 J.Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.08 Loaisiga, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.64 Chapman, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jones 3-2, Green 1-0, J.Wilson 3-0. IBB_off Jones (Stanton). HBP_Loaisiga (Ozuna). WP_Jones.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:06. A_10,017 (47,309).

