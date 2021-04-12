Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 3 4 3 Totals 32 1 5 1
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 Kirk c 2 0 0 0
Higashioka c 3 2 2 3 Panik ph 1 0 0 0
Tauchman cf 3 0 1 0 Jansen c 0 0 0 0
Palacios rf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 020 010 3
Toronto 100 000 000 1

DP_New York 0, Toronto 3. LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Grichuk (4). HR_Higashioka 2 (2). SB_Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,2-0 6 3 1 1 1 8
Wilson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
O’Day H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chapman S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Ray L,0-1 5 3 2 2 3 3
Dolis 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Borucki 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Thornton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_1,576 (8,500).

