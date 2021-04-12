N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 3 4 3 Totals 32 1 5 1 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 Kirk c 2 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 2 2 3 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Tauchman cf 3 0 1 0 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 Palacios rf 3 0 0 0

New York 000 020 010 — 3 Toronto 100 000 000 — 1

DP_New York 0, Toronto 3. LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Grichuk (4). HR_Higashioka 2 (2). SB_Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W,2-0 6 3 1 1 1 8 Wilson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 O’Day H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2 Chapman S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

Toronto Ray L,0-1 5 3 2 2 3 3 Dolis 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Borucki 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Thornton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_1,576 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.