N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_New York 0, Toronto 3. LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Grichuk (4). HR_Higashioka 2 (2). SB_Urshela (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,2-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Wilson H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chapman S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,0-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Dolis
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:04. A_1,576 (8,500).
