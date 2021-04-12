Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 4 3 5 8
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .290
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .185
Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Higashioka c 3 2 2 3 0 0 .571
Tauchman cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 2 12
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .172
Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .040
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Palacios rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .400
New York 000 020 010_3 4 0
Toronto 100 000 000_1 5 0

a-struck out for Kirk in the 8th.

LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Grichuk (4). HR_Higashioka (1), off Ray; Higashioka (2), off Borucki. RBIs_Higashioka 3 (4), Grichuk (9). SB_Urshela (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gardner); Toronto 4 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr., Tellez). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Toronto 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Torres, Urshela, LeMahieu.

DP_Toronto 3 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 2-0 6 3 1 1 1 8 98 1.47
Wilson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
O’Day, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Chapman, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 0-1 5 3 2 2 3 3 84 3.60
Dolis 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 5.40
Borucki 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.50
Thornton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 4.50
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_1,576 (8,500).

