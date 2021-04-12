N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|5
|8
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Higashioka c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.571
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|12
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.040
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|New York
|000
|020
|010_3
|4
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Kirk in the 8th.
LOB_New York 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Grichuk (4). HR_Higashioka (1), off Ray; Higashioka (2), off Borucki. RBIs_Higashioka 3 (4), Grichuk (9). SB_Urshela (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gardner); Toronto 4 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr., Tellez). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Toronto 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Torres, Urshela, LeMahieu.
DP_Toronto 3 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 2-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|98
|1.47
|Wilson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|O’Day, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 0-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|84
|3.60
|Dolis
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.40
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.50
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0. WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:04. A_1,576 (8,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments