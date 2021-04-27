N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|3
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|Frazier lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Ruiz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|a-Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Valaika ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|New York
|101
|200
|100_5
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Ruiz in the 9th.
LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_LeMahieu (5), Torres (3), Mancini (5). HR_Judge (5), off Zimmermann; Higashioka (4), off Zimmermann; Stanton (6), off Tate. RBIs_Urshela 2 (12), Judge (10), Higashioka (6), Stanton (15), Franco (17). CS_Torres (1). SF_Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (LeMahieu, Hicks, Judge); Baltimore 3 (Sisco, Mancini, Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Stanton, Stewart. GIDP_Stanton, Mountcastle.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, LeMahieu); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Ruiz, Mountcastle).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 1-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|96
|4.15
|Loaisiga, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|1.23
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.30
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 1-3
|3
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|74
|5.33
|Tate
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|2.70
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Flaa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 2-0, Tate 3-1. HBP_Kluber (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:53. A_6,662 (45,971).
