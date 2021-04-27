N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 12 5 3 7 LeMahieu 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .262 Stanton dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .205 Judge rf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .263 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .267 Torres ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .222 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .153 Frazier lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Higashioka c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .170

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 3 8 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .356 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .212 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .213 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264 Hays lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .175 Ruiz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .153 a-Urías ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Valaika ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .077

New York 101 200 100_5 12 0 Baltimore 000 100 000_1 7 0

a-grounded out for Ruiz in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_LeMahieu (5), Torres (3), Mancini (5). HR_Judge (5), off Zimmermann; Higashioka (4), off Zimmermann; Stanton (6), off Tate. RBIs_Urshela 2 (12), Judge (10), Higashioka (6), Stanton (15), Franco (17). CS_Torres (1). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (LeMahieu, Hicks, Judge); Baltimore 3 (Sisco, Mancini, Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Stewart. GIDP_Stanton, Mountcastle.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, LeMahieu); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Ruiz, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 1-2 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 5 96 4.15 Loaisiga, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 28 1.23 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.30

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 1-3 3 2-3 9 4 4 1 3 74 5.33 Tate 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 26 2.70 Sulser 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Flaa 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 2-0, Tate 3-1. HBP_Kluber (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53. A_6,662 (45,971).

