Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 12 5 3 7
LeMahieu 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .262
Stanton dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .205
Judge rf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .263
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .267
Torres ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .222
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .153
Frazier lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Higashioka c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .170
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 8
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .356
Mancini dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .212
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .213
Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264
Hays lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .175
Ruiz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .153
a-Urías ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Valaika ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .077
New York 101 200 100_5 12 0
Baltimore 000 100 000_1 7 0

a-grounded out for Ruiz in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_LeMahieu (5), Torres (3), Mancini (5). HR_Judge (5), off Zimmermann; Higashioka (4), off Zimmermann; Stanton (6), off Tate. RBIs_Urshela 2 (12), Judge (10), Higashioka (6), Stanton (15), Franco (17). CS_Torres (1). SF_Urshela.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (LeMahieu, Hicks, Judge); Baltimore 3 (Sisco, Mancini, Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Stewart. GIDP_Stanton, Mountcastle.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, LeMahieu); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Ruiz, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 1-2 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 5 96 4.15
Loaisiga, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 28 1.23
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.30
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 1-3 3 2-3 9 4 4 1 3 74 5.33
Tate 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 26 2.70
Sulser 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Flaa 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 2-0, Tate 3-1. HBP_Kluber (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53. A_6,662 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 2021 FBI-LEEDA Annual Executive...
4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony