N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|101
|200
|100
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_LeMahieu (5), Torres (3), Mancini (5). HR_Judge (5), Higashioka (4), Stanton (6). SF_Urshela (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber W,1-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Loaisiga H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L,1-3
|3
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Tate
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Flaa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Kluber (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:53. A_6,662 (45,971).
