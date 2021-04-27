Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 12 5 Totals 33 1 7 1
LeMahieu 1b 4 2 2 0 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0
Stanton dh 5 1 2 1 Mancini dh 3 1 1 0
Judge rf 4 1 2 1 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 2 Hays lf 3 0 1 0
Torres ss 4 0 2 0 Sisco c 3 0 0 0
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
Frazier lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Ruiz 2b 3 0 1 0
Higashioka c 4 1 2 1 Urías ph 1 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Valaika ss 4 0 0 0
New York 101 200 100 5
Baltimore 000 100 000 1

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_LeMahieu (5), Torres (3), Mancini (5). HR_Judge (5), Higashioka (4), Stanton (6). SF_Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Kluber W,1-2 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 5
Loaisiga H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Zimmermann L,1-3 3 2-3 9 4 4 1 3
Tate 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Sulser 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Flaa 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Kluber (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53. A_6,662 (45,971).

