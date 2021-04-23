N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|4
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.180
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.156
|1-Tauchman pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.176
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|7
|
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|A.Rosario cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.191
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|New York
|031
|010
|000_5
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|000_3
|5
|0
1-ran for Frazier in the 9th.
LOB_New York 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Reyes (4), Luplow (2). HR_Hicks (2), off Allen; Odor (2), off Allen; Stanton (4), off Allen; Stanton (5), off Stephan. RBIs_Hicks (6), Odor 2 (7), Stanton 2 (14), Reyes (11), E.Rosario (10), A.Rosario (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Cleveland 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_E.Rosario. LIDP_Urshela. GIDP_Reyes.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu); Cleveland 1 (Luplow, Chang, Luplow).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|89
|4.57
|Luetge, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.97
|O’Day, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.29
|Green, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.73
|Chapman, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 1-3
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|54
|6.28
|Maton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.84
|Stephan
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|6.00
|Quantrill
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.27
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 2-0, Maton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:17. A_8,662 (34,788).
