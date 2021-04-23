N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 6 5 4 7 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Stanton dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .180 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167 Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .204 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .156 1-Tauchman pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Odor 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .176

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 4 7 Luplow rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .191 Ramírez 3b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .242 Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270 E.Rosario lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .212 A.Rosario cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .191 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .163 Chang 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225

New York 031 010 000_5 6 0 Cleveland 300 000 000_3 5 0

1-ran for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_New York 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Reyes (4), Luplow (2). HR_Hicks (2), off Allen; Odor (2), off Allen; Stanton (4), off Allen; Stanton (5), off Stephan. RBIs_Hicks (6), Odor 2 (7), Stanton 2 (14), Reyes (11), E.Rosario (10), A.Rosario (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Cleveland 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_E.Rosario. LIDP_Urshela. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu); Cleveland 1 (Luplow, Chang, Luplow).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 4 2-3 4 3 3 3 5 89 4.57 Luetge, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.97 O’Day, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.29 Green, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.73 Chapman, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen, L, 1-3 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 1 54 6.28 Maton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 2.84 Stephan 2 1 1 1 1 1 31 6.00 Quantrill 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.27 Clase 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 2-0, Maton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:17. A_8,662 (34,788).

