Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 6 5 4 7
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Stanton dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .180
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .204
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .156
1-Tauchman pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Odor 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .176
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 4 7
Luplow rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .191
Ramírez 3b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .242
Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270
E.Rosario lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .212
A.Rosario cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .191
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .163
Chang 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
New York 031 010 000_5 6 0
Cleveland 300 000 000_3 5 0

1-ran for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_New York 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Reyes (4), Luplow (2). HR_Hicks (2), off Allen; Odor (2), off Allen; Stanton (4), off Allen; Stanton (5), off Stephan. RBIs_Hicks (6), Odor 2 (7), Stanton 2 (14), Reyes (11), E.Rosario (10), A.Rosario (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Cleveland 3 for 6.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_E.Rosario. LIDP_Urshela. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu); Cleveland 1 (Luplow, Chang, Luplow).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 4 2-3 4 3 3 3 5 89 4.57
Luetge, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.97
O’Day, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.29
Green, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.73
Chapman, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen, L, 1-3 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 1 54 6.28
Maton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 2.84
Stephan 2 1 1 1 1 1 31 6.00
Quantrill 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.27
Clase 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 2-0, Maton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:17. A_8,662 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally