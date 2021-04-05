N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 2 13 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .588 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Severino c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .455 Valaika 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 7 7 10 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .286 Judge rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .294 Tauchman lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hicks cf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .083 Stanton dh 4 1 1 4 0 1 .083 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Wade ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Bruce 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .167 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Frazier lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .417

Baltimore 000 000 000_0 4 0 New York 000 151 00x_7 7 1

E_Sánchez (3). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 7. HR_Judge (1), off López; Stanton (1), off Armstrong. RBIs_Judge (1), Hicks (1), Stanton 4 (4), LeMahieu (2). SB_Galvis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, McKenna); New York 3 (Hicks, Tauchman). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; New York 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Frazier.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 0-1 4 2-3 3 4 4 3 5 75 7.71 Armstrong 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 12 54.00 Fry 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 18 27.00 Sceroler 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 48 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 0 7 73 0.00 Cessa 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 0.00 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 3-3, Sceroler 3-0. WP_Sceroler.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:58. A_9,008 (47,309).

