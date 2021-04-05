Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 9:59 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 2 13
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .588
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188
Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Severino c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .455
Valaika 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333
McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 7 7 7 10
LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .286
Judge rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .294
Tauchman lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hicks cf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .083
Stanton dh 4 1 1 4 0 1 .083
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Wade ss 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Bruce 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .167
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Frazier lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .417
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 4 0
New York 000 151 00x_7 7 1

E_Sánchez (3). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 7. HR_Judge (1), off López; Stanton (1), off Armstrong. RBIs_Judge (1), Hicks (1), Stanton 4 (4), LeMahieu (2). SB_Galvis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, McKenna); New York 3 (Hicks, Tauchman). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; New York 3 for 6.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Frazier.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 0-1 4 2-3 3 4 4 3 5 75 7.71
Armstrong 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 12 54.00
Fry 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 18 27.00
Sceroler 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 48 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 0 7 73 0.00
Cessa 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 0.00
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 3-3, Sceroler 3-0. WP_Sceroler.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:58. A_9,008 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own