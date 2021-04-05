N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|13
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.588
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.455
|Valaika 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|7
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Tauchman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.083
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.083
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Wade ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Bruce 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Frazier lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|151
|00x_7
|7
|1
E_Sánchez (3). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 7. HR_Judge (1), off López; Stanton (1), off Armstrong. RBIs_Judge (1), Hicks (1), Stanton 4 (4), LeMahieu (2). SB_Galvis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, McKenna); New York 3 (Hicks, Tauchman). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; New York 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Frazier.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|75
|7.71
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|12
|54.00
|Fry
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|27.00
|Sceroler
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|48
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|73
|0.00
|Cessa
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 3-3, Sceroler 3-0. WP_Sceroler.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:58. A_9,008 (47,309).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments