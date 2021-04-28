N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|1
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Stanton dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Wade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.147
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.158
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Ruiz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|New York
|014
|010
|010_7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Torres (4), Frazier (3). HR_Ford (2), off Kremer; Urshela (4), off Kremer; Frazier (1), off Wells. RBIs_Ford (3), Torres (3), Urshela 3 (15), Hicks (8), Frazier (2). SF_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Urshela, Frazier); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 1.
GIDP_Stanton, Franco.
DP_New York 1 (Wade, LeMahieu, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Ruiz, Mancini).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, W, 2-2
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|92
|4.05
|King
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|0
|4
|89
|8.40
|Armstrong
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|9.00
|Wells
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|6.52
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-1. WP_Kremer.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:33. A_7,338 (45,971).
