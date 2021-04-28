Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 9:54 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 12 7 1 7
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .270
Stanton dh 5 2 3 0 0 1 .229
Torres ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .233
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .278
Wade 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Ford 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .167
Hicks cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .147
Frazier rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .158
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 1 8
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340
Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Mancini 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .225
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .204
Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Sisco c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Mountcastle dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .181
Ruiz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .145
Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .063
New York 014 010 010_7 12 0
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 4 0

LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Torres (4), Frazier (3). HR_Ford (2), off Kremer; Urshela (4), off Kremer; Frazier (1), off Wells. RBIs_Ford (3), Torres (3), Urshela 3 (15), Hicks (8), Frazier (2). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Urshela, Frazier); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 1.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

GIDP_Stanton, Franco.

DP_New York 1 (Wade, LeMahieu, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Ruiz, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, W, 2-2 7 3 0 0 1 6 92 4.05
King 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer, L, 0-2 4 1-3 10 6 6 0 4 89 8.40
Armstrong 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 9.00
Wells 2 1 1 1 0 2 29 6.52
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-1. WP_Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:33. A_7,338 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress