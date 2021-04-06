N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 0 14 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .524 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Mountcastle lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .200 Ruiz 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .188 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Sisco dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 6 5 6 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Judge rf 5 1 3 4 0 0 .364 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .333 Stanton dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .188 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Bruce 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .200 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Higashioka c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333

Baltimore 000 000 002_2 7 0 New York 010 200 13x_7 11 0

LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (2), Franco (2), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Higashioka (1). HR_Ruiz (1), off Luetge; Bruce (1), off Kremer; Judge (2), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Ruiz 2 (2), Bruce (3), Judge 4 (5), Stanton (5). SB_Mullins (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Santander, Galvis); New York 6 (Frazier 3, Stanton). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; New York 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Galvis, Ruiz, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer, L, 0-1 3 5 3 3 4 5 85 9.00 Plutko 3 2 0 0 0 0 39 0.00 Wells 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.50 LeBlanc 1 3 3 3 0 0 12 27.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 1-0 7 4 0 0 0 13 97 1.46 Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Luetge 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 3-2. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:58. A_9,404 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.