N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|0
|14
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.524
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Ruiz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.188
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Sisco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|5
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.364
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Bruce 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|002_2
|7
|0
|New York
|010
|200
|13x_7
|11
|0
LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (2), Franco (2), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Higashioka (1). HR_Ruiz (1), off Luetge; Bruce (1), off Kremer; Judge (2), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Ruiz 2 (2), Bruce (3), Judge 4 (5), Stanton (5). SB_Mullins (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Santander, Galvis); New York 6 (Frazier 3, Stanton). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; New York 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Galvis, Ruiz, Mancini).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 0-1
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|85
|9.00
|Plutko
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|0.00
|Wells
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.50
|LeBlanc
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|27.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 1-0
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|97
|1.46
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Luetge
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 3-2. WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:58. A_9,404 (47,309).
