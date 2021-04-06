N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 7 11 6 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 5 1 3 4 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle lf 4 1 2 0 Stanton dh 4 0 2 1 Ruiz 2b 4 1 1 2 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 3 2 1 1 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Sisco dh 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 Higashioka c 3 1 1 0

Baltimore 000 000 002 — 2 New York 010 200 13x — 7

DP_Baltimore 1, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (2), Franco (2), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Higashioka (1). HR_Ruiz (1), Bruce (1), Judge (2). SB_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Kremer L,0-1 3 5 3 3 4 5 Plutko 3 2 0 0 0 0 Wells 1 1 1 1 1 1 LeBlanc 1 3 3 3 0 0

New York Cole W,1-0 7 4 0 0 0 13 Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 Luetge 1 3 2 2 0 1

Kremer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:58. A_9,404 (47,309).

