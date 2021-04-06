N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ruiz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|New York
|010
|200
|13x
|—
|7
DP_Baltimore 1, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (2), Franco (2), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Higashioka (1). HR_Ruiz (1), Bruce (1), Judge (2). SB_Mullins (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer L,0-1
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Plutko
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wells
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|LeBlanc
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,1-0
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luetge
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Kremer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:58. A_9,404 (47,309).
Comments