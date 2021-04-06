Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 9:54 pm
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 7 11 6
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 5 1 3 4
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0
Mountcastle lf 4 1 2 0 Stanton dh 4 0 2 1
Ruiz 2b 4 1 1 2 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 3 2 1 1
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0
Sisco dh 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0
Higashioka c 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 000 000 002 2
New York 010 200 13x 7

DP_Baltimore 1, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (2), Franco (2), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Higashioka (1). HR_Ruiz (1), Bruce (1), Judge (2). SB_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L,0-1 3 5 3 3 4 5
Plutko 3 2 0 0 0 0
Wells 1 1 1 1 1 1
LeBlanc 1 3 3 3 0 0
New York
Cole W,1-0 7 4 0 0 0 13
Green 1 0 0 0 0 0
Luetge 1 3 2 2 0 1

Kremer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:58. A_9,404 (47,309).

