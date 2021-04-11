N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 9 6 7 8 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Judge rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .310 Hicks cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .129 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .188 1-Tauchman pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torres ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .222 Odor 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Sánchez c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .296 Urshela 3b 5 1 4 3 0 1 .323 Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .353

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 6 4 2 13 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .214 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Arozarena rf-lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .314 Meadows dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Margot cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Brosseau 2b-1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .286 a-Tsutsugo ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Lowe lf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Zunino c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .200 Padlo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000

New York 003 000 010 4_8 9 0 Tampa Bay 022 000 000 0_4 6 2

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

E_Padlo (1), Margot (1). LOB_New York 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (3), Urshela (2), Margot (1), Zunino (1). HR_Urshela (1), off Wacha; Zunino (2), off Montgomery; Arozarena (2), off Montgomery. RBIs_Urshela 3 (4), Torres (1), Odor (1), Sánchez (4), Zunino 2 (4), Arozarena 2 (5). SB_Torres (1). S_Tauchman.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Stanton, Urshela, Sánchez, Judge, Gardner); Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe, Zunino, Padlo, Meadows). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Adames. GIDP_Hicks, LeMahieu, Arozarena.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 2 (Brosseau, Adames, Díaz; Padlo, Brosseau, Díaz).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 5 4 4 2 4 82 3.27 Green 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 31 0.00 O’Day 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Chapman, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 0.00 Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Honeywell Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Wacha 4 3 3 3 3 5 68 7.00 Reed, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Thompson, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 2 0 18 6.23 Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 27 1.93 McHugh, L, 0-1 1 3 4 3 0 1 24 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Thompson 3-0, Castillo 2-0. HBP_Montgomery 2 (Meadows,Meadows), Reed (Sánchez), McHugh (Hicks).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:42. A_6,965 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.