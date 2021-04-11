N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|6
|7
|8
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|1-Tauchman pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Sánchez c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.323
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.353
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|4
|2
|13
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Arozarena rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.314
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Brosseau 2b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|a-Tsutsugo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Lowe lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Padlo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|New York
|003
|000
|010
|4_8
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|022
|000
|000
|0_4
|6
|2
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
E_Padlo (1), Margot (1). LOB_New York 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (3), Urshela (2), Margot (1), Zunino (1). HR_Urshela (1), off Wacha; Zunino (2), off Montgomery; Arozarena (2), off Montgomery. RBIs_Urshela 3 (4), Torres (1), Odor (1), Sánchez (4), Zunino 2 (4), Arozarena 2 (5). SB_Torres (1). S_Tauchman.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Stanton, Urshela, Sánchez, Judge, Gardner); Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe, Zunino, Padlo, Meadows). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hicks, Adames. GIDP_Hicks, LeMahieu, Arozarena.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 2 (Brosseau, Adames, Díaz; Padlo, Brosseau, Díaz).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|82
|3.27
|Green
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|0.00
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Chapman, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Wacha
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|68
|7.00
|Reed, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Thompson, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|6.23
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|1.93
|McHugh, L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|24
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Thompson 3-0, Castillo 2-0. HBP_Montgomery 2 (Meadows,Meadows), Reed (Sánchez), McHugh (Hicks).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:42. A_6,965 (25,000).
