N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|4
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 2b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tsutsugo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Lowe lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|4
|3
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Padlo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|003
|000
|010
|4
|—
|8
|Tampa Bay
|022
|000
|000
|0
|—
|4
E_Padlo (1), Margot (1). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (3), Urshela (2), Margot (1), Zunino (1). HR_Urshela (1), Zunino (2), Arozarena (2). SB_Torres (1). S_Tauchman (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Green
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wacha
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Reed H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McHugh L,0-1
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Thompson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Montgomery 2 (Meadows,Meadows), Reed (Sánchez), McHugh (Hicks).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:42. A_6,965 (25,000).
