N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 5:11 pm
< a min read
      
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 9 6 Totals 35 4 6 4
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 0
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0
Hicks cf 4 1 0 0 Arozarena rf-lf 5 1 1 2
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 0 0 0
Tauchman pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Margot cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 4 1 1 1 Brosseau 2b-1b 2 1 1 0
Odor 2b 5 1 1 1 Tsutsugo ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Sánchez c 3 2 1 1 Lowe lf-2b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 5 1 4 3 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 2 2
Padlo 3b 4 0 0 0
New York 003 000 010 4 8
Tampa Bay 022 000 000 0 4

E_Padlo (1), Margot (1). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_LeMahieu (3), Urshela (2), Margot (1), Zunino (1). HR_Urshela (1), Zunino (2), Arozarena (2). SB_Torres (1). S_Tauchman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 5 5 4 4 2 4
Green 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
O’Day 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Honeywell Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 2
Wacha 4 3 3 3 3 5
Reed H,2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Thompson BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 2 0
Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
McHugh L,0-1 1 3 4 3 0 1

Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Thompson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Montgomery 2 (Meadows,Meadows), Reed (Sánchez), McHugh (Hicks).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:42. A_6,965 (25,000).

