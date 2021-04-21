On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nadal advances, Fognini defaulted at Barcelona Open

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 1:05 pm
1 min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal needed three sets to beat his 111th-ranked opponent in his first match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday, while Fabio Fognini was disqualified for alleged verbal abuse.

Fognini was defaulted while trailinig 6-0, 4-4 against qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain, after a line judge told the chair umpire that the ninth-seeded Italian had used foul language.

Fognini denied wrongdoing and was upset as he left the court, breaking his racket after hitting it at the net post on his way out.

Nadal had to overcome a slow start to defeat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Spaniard lost the first two games and struggled to hold his serve in the third. He recovered quickly after losing the first set and cruised in the second, then broke early in the third.

Nadal is seeking a record 12th title in the Barcelona tournament. He won the event six times in its last nine editions. The Barcelona Open was not played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadal was coming off a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

Rublev advanced in Barcelona by defeating Federico Gaio 6-4, 6-3, while second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas — who beat Rublev in the Monte Carlo final — cruised past wild-card entry Jaume Munar of Spain 6-0, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Australian Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-0, while Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada rallied to beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|20 SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment