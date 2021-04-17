NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck ToyotaCare 250 Results

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, United States.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 250 laps, 59 points.

2. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 250, 0.

3. (30) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 250, 34.

4. (23) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 250, 34.

5. (19) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 250, 32.

6. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 250, 37.

7. (1) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 250, 45.

8. (3) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 250, 48.

9. (40) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

10. (2) Austin Hill, Toyota, 250, 40.

11. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (13) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 250, 30.

13. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 250, 25.

14. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 28.

15. (29) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 250, 26.

16. (25) Spencer Davis, Ford, 250, 21.

17. (14) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 250, 20.

18. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 250, 19.

19. (10) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (28) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 250, 17.

21. (34) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

22. (27) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 250, 15.

23. (5) Raphael Lessard, Chevrolet, 249, 22.

24. (11) Tanner Gray, Ford, 249, 13.

25. (31) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 248, 12.

26. (36) Jett Noland, Chevrolet, 247, 11.

27. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 247, 10.

28. (15) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 245, 9.

29. (39) Ryan Reed, Chevrolet, 245, 8.

30. (32) Keith McGee, Chevrolet, 244, 7.

31. (21) Cory Roper, Ford, 243, 6.

32. (38) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 240, 5.

33. (37) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 240, 4.

34. (35) Howie DiSavino III, Chevrolet, 221, 3.

35. (22) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 212, 2.

36. (20) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 195, 1.

37. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, handling, 186, 1.

38. (33) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, garage, 168, 1.

39. (24) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 1.

40. (16) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, reargear, 44, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

